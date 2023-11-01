Do you live and breathe all things Norfolk State? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Spartans. For more details, including updated team stats, continue reading.

Norfolk State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jamarii Thomas 11 20.0 3.6 3.7 2.5 0.2 Allen Betrand 11 11.5 2.4 0.9 0.8 0.3 Christian Ings 10 8.5 1.5 1.5 0.7 0.0 Jaylani Darden 11 7.0 6.4 1.2 1.5 0.0 Kuluel Mading 11 6.8 3.6 0.2 0.7 1.2 Tyrel Bladen 11 5.2 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 Nyzaiah Chambers 10 4.6 3.7 0.6 0.5 0.4 Daryl Anderson 10 3.5 1.4 0.2 1.1 0.2 Chris Fields Jr. 10 3.2 1.8 0.5 0.8 0.3 Terrance Jones 7 3.3 1.4 0.6 0.6 0.0

Norfolk State season stats

This season, Norfolk State has a 7-4 record so far.

At home this year, the Spartans are unbeaten (4-0) while going 2-2 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Against the VCU Rams on December 1, Norfolk State captured its best win of the season, which was a 63-60 road victory.

The Spartans have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are 19 games left on Norfolk State's schedule in 2023-24, and one are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Hofstra A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Southern Virginia H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UTEP A 9:30 PM Tue, Jan 2 Tennessee A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 South Carolina State A 4:00 PM

