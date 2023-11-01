The Longwood Lancers (2-6) will be on the road against the the Duquesne Dukes on Thursday, December 14 (beginning at 11:00 AM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Longwood games

Longwood's next matchup information

Opponent: Duquesne Dukes

December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Top Longwood players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Janay Turner 8 10.9 2.3 0.8 1.4 0.0 35.2% (25-71) 35.5% (11-31) Anne-Hamilton Leroy 8 9.8 3.9 1.6 1.6 0.0 37.8% (31-82) 15.4% (2-13) Adriana Shipp 8 8.9 3.9 1.0 0.6 0.4 32.5% (25-77) 26.9% (7-26) Malea Brown 8 8.3 3.6 1.6 2.0 0.0 37.7% (26-69) 31.0% (9-29) Kiki McIntyre 8 4.8 1.9 1.5 1.5 0.0 32.4% (12-37) 37.5% (3-8)

