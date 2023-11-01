Buy Tickets for Longwood Lancers Women's Basketball Games
The Longwood Lancers (2-6) will be on the road against the the Duquesne Dukes on Thursday, December 14 (beginning at 11:00 AM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
If you're looking to see the Longwood Lancers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Longwood games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Longwood's next matchup information
- Opponent: Duquesne Dukes
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Longwood's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Longwood players
Shop for Longwood gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Janay Turner
|8
|10.9
|2.3
|0.8
|1.4
|0.0
|35.2% (25-71)
|35.5% (11-31)
|Anne-Hamilton Leroy
|8
|9.8
|3.9
|1.6
|1.6
|0.0
|37.8% (31-82)
|15.4% (2-13)
|Adriana Shipp
|8
|8.9
|3.9
|1.0
|0.6
|0.4
|32.5% (25-77)
|26.9% (7-26)
|Malea Brown
|8
|8.3
|3.6
|1.6
|2.0
|0.0
|37.7% (26-69)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Kiki McIntyre
|8
|4.8
|1.9
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|32.4% (12-37)
|37.5% (3-8)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.