Do you live and breathe all things Longwood? Then show your pride in the Lancers women's team with some new gear. For additional info on the team, including current stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Longwood Lancers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Longwood team leaders

Want to buy Anne-Hamilton Leroy's jersey? Or another Longwood player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Janay Turner 8 10.9 2.3 0.8 1.4 0.0 Anne-Hamilton Leroy 8 9.8 3.9 1.6 1.6 0.0 Adriana Shipp 8 8.9 3.9 1.0 0.6 0.4 Malea Brown 8 8.3 3.6 1.6 2.0 0.0 Kiki McIntyre 8 4.8 1.9 1.5 1.5 0.0 Laney Bone 8 4.5 3.9 0.4 1.5 0.5 Frances Ulysse 8 3.6 1.5 0.3 0.5 0.4 Otaifo Esenabhalu 8 3.5 5.5 0.0 0.5 0.6 Bailey Williams 8 2.8 1.5 1.6 0.9 0.1 Amor Harris 6 2.7 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.2

Longwood season stats

Longwood has only two wins (2-6) this season.

The Lancers are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 1-6 on the road this year.

Longwood's best win this season came on November 29 in a 75-72 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Lancers have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Longwood has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Lancers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Longwood games

Check out the Lancers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 14 Duquesne A 11:00 AM Sun, Dec 17 William & Mary A 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Mid-Atlantic Christian H 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Georgia Southern H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Norfolk State H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Longwood this season.

Check out the Lancers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.