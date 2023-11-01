The Longwood Lancers (11-1) will next play at home against the VMI Keydets, on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Longwood games

Longwood's next matchup information

Opponent: VMI Keydets

VMI Keydets Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Joan Perry Brock Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Longwood players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Walyn Napper 12 14.5 3.9 4.8 1.8 0.4 50.0% (69-138) 17.6% (6-34) Johnathan Massie 12 12.2 5.7 1.7 1.5 0.8 39.7% (48-121) 38.1% (16-42) Michael Christmas 12 11.2 7.9 0.9 0.6 0.5 45.4% (44-97) 35.0% (7-20) Szymon Zapala 12 10.5 6.1 0.4 0.3 0.8 66.2% (51-77) 100.0% (1-1) Elijah Tucker 12 7.1 4.4 0.3 0.6 0.2 61.8% (34-55) -

