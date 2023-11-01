It's not enough to simply be a fan of Longwood. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Lancers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Longwood team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Walyn Napper 12 14.5 3.9 4.8 1.8 0.4 Johnathan Massie 12 12.2 5.7 1.7 1.5 0.8 Michael Christmas 12 11.2 7.9 0.9 0.6 0.5 Szymon Zapala 12 10.5 6.1 0.4 0.3 0.8 Elijah Tucker 12 7.1 4.4 0.3 0.6 0.2 Jesper Granlund 12 5.8 2.2 1.8 0.6 0.3 D'Avian Houston 10 6.7 1.7 2.2 0.9 0.1 Emanuel Richards 12 4.4 2.3 0.8 1.0 0.0 Johan Nziemi 10 3.8 2.9 0.2 0.2 0.0 Jaylen Benard 11 3.2 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.1

Longwood season stats

This season, Longwood has put together an 11-1 record so far.

The Lancers are 7-0 at home and 4-1 on the road this year.

When Longwood beat the North Carolina Central Eagles, who are ranked No. 222 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 73-66, it was its best victory of the year thus far.

This season, the Lancers haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Longwood's 19 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Longwood games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 VMI H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 North Carolina Central A 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Dayton A 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Winthrop A 6:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 Charleston Southern H 3:00 PM

