Next up for the Liberty Lady Flames women (3-8) is a matchup away versus the Richmond Spiders, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Liberty's next matchup information

Opponent: Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Robins Center

Top Liberty players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bella Smuda 11 12.9 8.8 1.3 0.5 3.0 52.0% (53-102) - Emma Hess 11 11.9 4.2 1.7 1.0 0.5 38.1% (45-118) 34.4% (22-64) Asia Boone 11 8.5 2.6 2.6 1.5 0.1 35.2% (31-88) 31.3% (15-48) Jordan Hodges 11 6.5 2.5 3.9 1.0 0.2 39.7% (27-68) 40.0% (12-30) Elisabeth Aegisdottir 11 5.2 3.8 1.2 0.4 0.2 35.9% (23-64) 22.7% (5-22)

