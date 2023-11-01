Next up for the Liberty Lady Flames women (3-8) is a matchup away versus the Richmond Spiders, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to catch the Liberty Lady Flames in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Liberty games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Richmond A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Grand Canyon H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Randolph H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Tennessee H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Western Kentucky H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Jacksonville State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Louisiana Tech H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Florida International A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Sam Houston A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Jacksonville State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 New Mexico State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UTEP H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Middle Tennessee A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Sam Houston H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Liberty's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Richmond Spiders
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Robins Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Liberty's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Liberty players

Shop for Liberty gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bella Smuda 11 12.9 8.8 1.3 0.5 3.0 52.0% (53-102) -
Emma Hess 11 11.9 4.2 1.7 1.0 0.5 38.1% (45-118) 34.4% (22-64)
Asia Boone 11 8.5 2.6 2.6 1.5 0.1 35.2% (31-88) 31.3% (15-48)
Jordan Hodges 11 6.5 2.5 3.9 1.0 0.2 39.7% (27-68) 40.0% (12-30)
Elisabeth Aegisdottir 11 5.2 3.8 1.2 0.4 0.2 35.9% (23-64) 22.7% (5-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.