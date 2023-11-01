When you're cheering on Liberty during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Flames' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Liberty Lady Flames jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Liberty team leaders

Want to buy Bella Smuda's jersey? Or another Liberty player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bella Smuda 11 12.9 8.8 1.3 0.5 3.0 Emma Hess 11 11.9 4.2 1.7 1.0 0.5 Asia Boone 11 8.5 2.6 2.6 1.5 0.1 Jordan Hodges 11 6.5 2.5 3.9 1.0 0.2 Elisabeth Aegisdottir 11 5.2 3.8 1.2 0.4 0.2 Jordan Bailey 9 6.0 3.9 1.1 0.1 0.0 Brooke Moore 11 3.9 3.2 0.2 0.6 0.5 Emily Howard 11 2.6 1.8 0.0 0.2 0.3 Ella Wigal 11 2.5 1.8 0.2 0.3 0.1 Claudia Acin 9 2.0 1.4 1.3 0.2 0.0

Liberty season stats

Liberty has put together a 3-8 record so far this season.

This year, the Flames have a 2-2 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road while going 0-3 in neutral-site games.

In its best win of the season, Liberty defeated the James Madison Dukes in a 67-53 win on December 1.

The Flames, in four games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, own a record of 0-4.

Liberty has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Flames? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Liberty games

Check out the Flames in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Richmond A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Grand Canyon H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Randolph H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Tennessee H 2:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Western Kentucky H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Liberty this season.

Check out the Flames this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.