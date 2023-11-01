If you're a big fan of Liberty, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Flames apparel. For more details, keep reading.

Liberty team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kyle Rode 11 14.0 4.5 2.5 0.9 0.1 Kaden Metheny 11 12.0 3.7 3.1 0.7 0.0 Brody Peebles 11 10.2 2.2 0.9 0.2 0.0 Colin Porter 11 10.0 2.3 3.6 0.8 0.0 Zach Cleveland 11 9.8 6.0 2.9 1.1 0.7 Shiloh Robinson 11 6.5 4.0 0.5 0.2 0.5 Joseph Venzant 11 6.3 8.3 0.9 0.8 0.4 Gabriel McKay 10 4.5 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 Zander Yates 10 2.6 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.1 Ben Southerland 7 1.3 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.0

Liberty season stats

Liberty is 8-3 on the season so far.

The Flames are 4-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 4-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Liberty took down the Charlotte 49ers (No. 99-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 71-59 win on November 10 -- its signature win of the season.

The Flames have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Liberty has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Liberty games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Saint Andrews (NC) H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Alabama N 2:00 PM Mon, Jan 1 Boyce H 11:00 AM Sat, Jan 6 Western Kentucky A 6:00 PM

