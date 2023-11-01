Buy Tickets for James Madison Dukes Women's Basketball Games
The James Madison Dukes women (7-3) will next be in action on the road against the Maine Black Bears, on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET.
Upcoming JMU games
JMU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Maine Black Bears
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cross Insurance Center
Top JMU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jamia Hazell
|10
|11.1
|4.8
|2.0
|0.9
|0.1
|38.9% (42-108)
|29.4% (5-17)
|Peyton McDaniel
|10
|10.9
|7.5
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|32.5% (41-126)
|21.1% (15-71)
|Kseniia Kozlova
|8
|11.0
|5.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|58.3% (35-60)
|-
|Ashanti Barnes-Williams
|10
|8.2
|5.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.4
|53.1% (34-64)
|60.0% (6-10)
|Annalicia Goodman
|10
|6.5
|4.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.6
|62.2% (28-45)
|-
