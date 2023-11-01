Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the JMU game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Dukes with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jamia Hazell 10 11.1 4.8 2.0 0.9 0.1 Peyton McDaniel 10 10.9 7.5 0.9 0.6 0.2 Kseniia Kozlova 8 11.0 5.9 0.6 0.3 0.3 Ashanti Barnes-Williams 10 8.2 5.4 1.0 0.4 0.4 Annalicia Goodman 10 6.5 4.8 0.0 0.5 0.6 Steph Ouderkirk 10 5.3 4.5 2.3 0.5 0.1 Olivia Mullins 10 4.9 1.5 2.6 0.1 0.1 Carole Miller 10 4.7 2.9 0.8 0.9 0.3 Chloe Sterling 10 4.5 3.0 2.3 0.6 0.0 Mikaya Tynes 9 4.1 2.4 0.2 0.6 0.2

JMU season stats

JMU is 7-3 so far this season.

The Dukes have a 5-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

JMU clinched its best win of the season on November 19, when it secured a 78-65 victory over the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28), according to the RPI.

The Dukes have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, JMU has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming JMU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Maine A 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Maryland A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 UL Monroe A 3:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Arkansas State H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Louisiana H 1:00 PM

