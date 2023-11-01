Exclusive Offers on James Madison Dukes Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
JMU team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Jamia Hazell
|10
|11.1
|4.8
|2.0
|0.9
|0.1
|Peyton McDaniel
|10
|10.9
|7.5
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|Kseniia Kozlova
|8
|11.0
|5.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|Ashanti Barnes-Williams
|10
|8.2
|5.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.4
|Annalicia Goodman
|10
|6.5
|4.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.6
|Steph Ouderkirk
|10
|5.3
|4.5
|2.3
|0.5
|0.1
|Olivia Mullins
|10
|4.9
|1.5
|2.6
|0.1
|0.1
|Carole Miller
|10
|4.7
|2.9
|0.8
|0.9
|0.3
|Chloe Sterling
|10
|4.5
|3.0
|2.3
|0.6
|0.0
|Mikaya Tynes
|9
|4.1
|2.4
|0.2
|0.6
|0.2
JMU season stats
- JMU is 7-3 so far this season.
- The Dukes have a 5-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.
- JMU clinched its best win of the season on November 19, when it secured a 78-65 victory over the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28), according to the RPI.
- The Dukes have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.
- In terms of the AP's Top 25, JMU has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.
Upcoming JMU games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 17
|Maine
|A
|1:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Maryland
|A
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|UL Monroe
|A
|3:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Arkansas State
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Louisiana
|H
|1:00 PM
