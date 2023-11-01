Buy Tickets for Hampton Pirates Women's Basketball Games
Hampton's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Pirates are currently 0-7) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the George Washington Revolutionaries.
Upcoming Hampton games
Hampton's next matchup information
- Opponent: George Washington Revolutionaries
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Top Hampton players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Camryn Hill
|7
|14.4
|3.7
|1.4
|1.1
|0.7
|36.7% (33-90)
|35.9% (14-39)
|Cheyenne Talbot
|6
|9.3
|4.2
|1.5
|1.0
|0.2
|31.5% (17-54)
|25.0% (1-4)
|Aisha Dabo
|7
|7.6
|4.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.4
|37.3% (22-59)
|40.0% (4-10)
|Amyah Reaves
|4
|5.5
|3.8
|3.0
|2.3
|0.0
|27.3% (6-22)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Casey Miller
|6
|3.3
|2.5
|0.3
|0.7
|0.2
|47.1% (8-17)
|-
