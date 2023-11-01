Hampton's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Pirates are currently 0-7) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the George Washington Revolutionaries.

Upcoming Hampton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 George Washington A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Georgia Southern A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Drexel A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Delaware A 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 N.C. A&T H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Towson A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 UNC Wilmington H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Monmouth H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Hofstra H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 UNC Wilmington A 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Elon H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 William & Mary H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 N.C. A&T A 6:00 PM

Hampton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: George Washington Revolutionaries
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Top Hampton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Camryn Hill 7 14.4 3.7 1.4 1.1 0.7 36.7% (33-90) 35.9% (14-39)
Cheyenne Talbot 6 9.3 4.2 1.5 1.0 0.2 31.5% (17-54) 25.0% (1-4)
Aisha Dabo 7 7.6 4.3 0.3 0.6 0.4 37.3% (22-59) 40.0% (4-10)
Amyah Reaves 4 5.5 3.8 3.0 2.3 0.0 27.3% (6-22) 0.0% (0-5)
Casey Miller 6 3.3 2.5 0.3 0.7 0.2 47.1% (8-17) -

