Hampton team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tedrick Wilcox Jr. 9 16.1 5.7 2.3 1.6 0.1 Kyrese Mullen 8 15.5 8.8 1.9 1.0 0.1 Jerry Deng 9 8.6 3.6 0.6 0.3 0.2 Tristan Maxwell 7 10.7 3.7 4.1 1.1 0.3 Joshua Lusane 9 8.1 2.9 0.9 0.8 0.4 Ja'Von Benson 9 6.8 4.1 0.8 0.3 0.4 Daniel Banister 8 7.0 1.8 0.5 0.8 0.3 Amir Nesbitt 9 5.8 2.2 2.6 1.8 0.1 Donovan Raymond 8 4.4 1.6 0.3 0.5 0.3 Ford Cooper Jr. 7 4.6 2.1 2.0 0.3 0.1

Hampton season stats

Hampton is 4-5 on the season so far.

The Pirates are 3-1 at home, 0-2 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Hampton took down the No. 265-ranked (according to the RPI) Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, 92-85, on November 18, which goes down as its best win of the season.

This season, the Pirates haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Hampton's remaining schedule includes one game against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Hampton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 James Madison H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Bowling Green A 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Michigan A 1:00 PM Mon, Jan 1 Drexel A 12:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Delaware A 7:00 PM

