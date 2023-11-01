The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) and Gordon Hayward (15.5 PPG) continue their 2023-24 season when they play at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Charlotte Hornets in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Charlotte games

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte's next matchup information

Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Broadcast: BSSE, BSNO

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Charlotte's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Charlotte players

Shop for Charlotte gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Gordon Hayward 21 15.5 5.0 4.8 1.2 0.4 46.8% (125-267) 37.0% (20-54) Terry Rozier 13 23.9 3.5 7.6 1.1 0.5 48.3% (114-236) 40.4% (36-89) Brandon Miller 20 14.8 4.1 2.2 0.7 0.6 44.6% (112-251) 40.2% (41-102) P.J. Washington 21 13.3 5.1 2.4 0.7 0.9 43.3% (106-245) 32.8% (40-122) Mark Williams 19 12.7 9.7 1.2 0.8 1.1 64.9% (98-151) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.