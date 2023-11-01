Where to Get Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Represent Brian Robinson Jr. and the Commanders with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more.
Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|160
|664
|5
|4.2
|36
|29
|326
|3
Robinson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|14
|45
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6
|10
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|10
|31
|0
|2
|25
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|10
|59
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|18
|63
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|38
|0
|6
|119
|1
|Week 11
|Giants
|17
|73
|0
|7
|59
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|7
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brian Robinson Jr.'s Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: December 17, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Rams -6.5
- Over/Under: 50.5 points
