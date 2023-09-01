Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta TV Channel: BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Oilers (-160)

Oilers (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Lightning (+135)

Lightning (+135) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Raiders Moneyline: -160

-160 Chargers Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 34.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Flyers (-145)

Flyers (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+120)

Capitals (+120) Total: 5.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Maple Leafs (-275)

Maple Leafs (-275) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+220)

Blue Jackets (+220) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Wild (-150)

Wild (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Flames (+125)

Flames (+125) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Trail Blazers (-3.5)

Trail Blazers (-3.5) Trail Blazers Moneyline: -150

-150 Jazz Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 228.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: BSSW, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-2.5)

Mavericks (-2.5) Mavericks Moneyline: -135

-135 Timberwolves Moneyline: +110

+110 Total: 229.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-160)

Hurricanes (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Red Wings (+135)

Red Wings (+135) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI+,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Kraken (-225)

Kraken (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+185)

Blackhawks (+185) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Ottawa Senators vs. St. Louis Blues

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Senators (-110)

Senators (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Blues (-105)

Blues (-105) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.