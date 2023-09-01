Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Virginia Today
Hampton Pirates vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-4.5)
- Eastern Michigan Moneyline: -190
- Hampton Moneyline: +155
- Total: 149.5
TCU Horned Frogs vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Old Dominion (-15.5)
- Old Dominion Moneyline: -2000
- TCU Moneyline: +950
- Total: 147.5
Buffalo Bulls vs. Richmond Spiders
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Richmond (-15.5)
- Richmond Moneyline: -2000
- Buffalo Moneyline: +1000
- Total: 144.5
William & Mary Tribe vs. Pepperdine Waves
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Malibu, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Pepperdine (-7.5)
- Pepperdine Moneyline: -375
- William & Mary Moneyline: +280
- Total: 148.5
