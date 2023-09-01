Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Virginia Today

Mercer Bears vs. VMI Keydets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: VMI (-4.5)

VMI (-4.5) Total: 140.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Saint Louis Billikens vs. George Mason Patriots

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: USA (Watch on Fubo)

USA (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: George Mason (-9.5)

George Mason (-9.5) Total: 143.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Hampton Pirates

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Spread Favorite: Hampton (-1.5)

Hampton (-1.5) Total: 139.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: NC State (-1.5)

NC State (-1.5) Total: 127.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Drexel Dragons vs. William & Mary Tribe

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Spread Favorite: William & Mary (-7.5)

William & Mary (-7.5) Total: 139.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Arkansas State (-9.5)

Arkansas State (-9.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

James Madison Dukes vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Southern Miss (-7.5)

Southern Miss (-7.5) Total: 157.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Florida State Seminoles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Richmond Spiders

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Richmond (-1.5)

Richmond (-1.5) Total: 140.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. VCU Rams

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: USA (Watch on Fubo)

USA (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: VCU (-11.5)

VCU (-11.5) Total: 151.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Liberty Flames vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-3.5)

Western Kentucky (-3.5) Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.