How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.
Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.
Games to Bet on Today
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)
- Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+145)
- Total: 6
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-5.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -225
- Nets Moneyline: +180
- Total: 233.5
Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: BSNO, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-0.5)
- Pelicans Moneyline: -115
- Clippers Moneyline: -105
- Total: 229.5
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 76ers (-6.5)
- 76ers Moneyline: -250
- Knicks Moneyline: +200
- Total: 227.5
Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Warriors (-9.5)
- Warriors Moneyline: -450
- Pistons Moneyline: +340
- Total: 240.5
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: BSIN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Pacers (-3.5)
- Pacers Moneyline: -165
- Hawks Moneyline: +135
- Total: 263.5
Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Toledo, Ohio
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Toledo (-12.5)
- Total: 157.5
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Purdue (-9.5)
- Total: 154.5
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, BSFL (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-10.5)
- Nuggets Moneyline: -550
- Magic Moneyline: +400
- Total: 224.5
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Cavaliers Moneyline: -500
- Wizards Moneyline: +375
- Total: 239.5
