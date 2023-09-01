Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.
George Mason Patriots vs. La Salle Explorers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: La Salle (-3.5)
- Total: 138.5
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Wofford (-15.5)
- Total: 151.5
Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Virginia (-14.5)
- Total: 128.5
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. VCU Rams
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: VCU (-4.5)
- Total: 134.5
