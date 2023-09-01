Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)

Chiefs (-6.5) Chiefs Moneyline: -300

-300 Bengals Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 44

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, BSFL (Watch on Fubo)

AZFamily, BSFL (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-6.5)

Suns (-6.5) Suns Moneyline: -250

-250 Magic Moneyline: +195

+195 Total: 230.5

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. California Golden Bears

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cal (-3.5)

Cal (-3.5) Total: 148.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Buccaneers Moneyline: -145

-145 Saints Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 42.5

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-7.5)

Hawaii (-7.5) Hawaii Moneyline: -350

-350 CSU Fullerton Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 132.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-4)

Seahawks (-4) Seahawks Moneyline: -200

-200 Steelers Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 41

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+,NESN,BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NESN,BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-135)

Bruins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Red Wings (+115)

Red Wings (+115) Total: 6

Wright State Raiders vs. Milwaukee Panthers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Milwaukee (-4.5)

Milwaukee (-4.5) Total: 165.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Broncos Moneyline: -185

-185 Chargers Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 36.5

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Denver Pioneers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT (Watch on Fubo)

ALT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Denver (-3.5)

Denver (-3.5) Total: 158.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.