How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Gonzaga (-6.5)

Gonzaga (-6.5) Gonzaga Moneyline: -275

-275 San Diego State Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 147.5

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. East Carolina Pirates

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: East Carolina (-8.5)

East Carolina (-8.5) East Carolina Moneyline: -450

-450 East Tennessee State Moneyline: +320

+320 Total: 138.5

Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)

Iowa State (-10.5) Iowa State Moneyline: -400

-400 Memphis Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 57.5

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. IUPUI Jaguars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-1.5)

IUPUI (-1.5) IUPUI Moneyline: -125

-125 Detroit Mercy Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 141.5

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: BSFL, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

BSFL, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Magic (-1.5)

Magic (-1.5) Magic Moneyline: -120

-120 Knicks Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 227.5

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Texas Longhorns

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

LHN Spread Favorite: Texas (-14.5)

Texas (-14.5) Texas Moneyline: -1600

-1600 UNC Greensboro Moneyline: +850

+850 Total: 143.5

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)

ALT, BSOK (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-3.5)

Nuggets (-3.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -160

-160 Thunder Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 231.5

Tarleton State Texans vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Loyola Marymount (-5.5)

Loyola Marymount (-5.5) Loyola Marymount Moneyline: -225

-225 Tarleton State Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 134.5

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Diego Toreros

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: San Diego (-1.5)

San Diego (-1.5) San Diego Moneyline: -125

-125 Fresno State Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 143.5

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Moraga, California

Moraga, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5) Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: -500

-500 Kent State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 133.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.