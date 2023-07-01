Terry McLaurin is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 48th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Terry McLaurin 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 48th Bet $100 to win $20,000

McLaurin has caught 60 passes on 100 targets for a team-best 694 yards and two scores. He averages 53.4 yards per game.

The Commanders have run 64.1% passing plays and 35.9% rushing plays this season and are 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (266 passing yards allowed per game), Washington has put up better results on offense, ranking 11th in the NFL by averaging 236.2 passing yards per game.

MVP OPOY DPOY Brian Robinson Jr. +12500 (13th in NFL) Sam Howell +15000 (26th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (42nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +20000 (48th in NFL)

