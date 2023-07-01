Sam Howell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders will meet the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. All of Howell's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.
Howell has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and five interceptions over his last three appearances. He's also added 69 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on nine carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
Sam Howell Injury Status
Howell is currently not on the injury report.
Check Out Sam Howell NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Sam Howell 2023 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|335-for-509 (65.8%), 3,466 YDS (6.8 YPA), 18 TD, 14 INT
|40 CAR, 243 YDS, 5 TD
Sam Howell Fantasy Insights
- At the QB position, Howell is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (eighth overall), posting 237.0 total fantasy points (18.2 per game).
- Through his last three games, Howell has connected on 71-of-112 throws for 683 yards, with one passing touchdown and five interceptions, resulting in 54.2 total fantasy points (18.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 69 rushing yards on nine attempts with four TDs.
- Howell has completed 129-of-201 throws for 1,320 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 96.1 total fantasy points (19.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 113 rushing yards on 16 attempts with four TDs.
- The high point of Howell's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he tallied 31.0 fantasy points -- 39-of-52 (75%), 397 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.
- From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Howell stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 170 yards and zero touchdowns with four interceptions with 18 yards on one attempt on the ground (0.6 fantasy points).
Other Commanders Players
Sam Howell Next Game Props (vs. the Rams)
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|265.5
|-118
|1.5
|+105
|15.5
|-118
Sam Howell 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|31
|202
|1
|1
|2
|11
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|27
|39
|299
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|19
|29
|170
|0
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|29
|41
|290
|1
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|37
|51
|388
|2
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|14
|23
|151
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22
|42
|249
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|39
|52
|397
|4
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|29
|45
|325
|1
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|29
|44
|312
|3
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|31
|45
|256
|1
|3
|3
|35
|1
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|28
|44
|300
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|12
|23
|127
|0
|1
|4
|21
|2
