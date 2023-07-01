Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders will meet the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. All of Howell's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Howell has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and five interceptions over his last three appearances. He's also added 69 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on nine carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Sam Howell Injury Status

Howell is currently not on the injury report.

Sam Howell 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 335-for-509 (65.8%), 3,466 YDS (6.8 YPA), 18 TD, 14 INT 40 CAR, 243 YDS, 5 TD

Sam Howell Fantasy Insights

At the QB position, Howell is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (eighth overall), posting 237.0 total fantasy points (18.2 per game).

Through his last three games, Howell has connected on 71-of-112 throws for 683 yards, with one passing touchdown and five interceptions, resulting in 54.2 total fantasy points (18.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 69 rushing yards on nine attempts with four TDs.

Howell has completed 129-of-201 throws for 1,320 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 96.1 total fantasy points (19.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 113 rushing yards on 16 attempts with four TDs.

The high point of Howell's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he tallied 31.0 fantasy points -- 39-of-52 (75%), 397 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Howell stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 170 yards and zero touchdowns with four interceptions with 18 yards on one attempt on the ground (0.6 fantasy points).

Other Commanders Players

Sam Howell Next Game Props (vs. the Rams)

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 265.5 -118 1.5 +105 15.5 -118

Sam Howell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 29 44 312 3 0 2 17 0 Week 11 Giants 31 45 256 1 3 3 35 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 28 44 300 0 1 2 13 1 Week 13 Dolphins 12 23 127 0 1 4 21 2

