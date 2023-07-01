With +15000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Sam Howell is a long shot for the award (26th-best odds in league).

Sam Howell 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 26th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Sam Howell Insights

Howell has thrown for 3,466 yards (266.6 per game), completing 65.8% of his passes, with 18 TDs and 14 INTs.

In addition he has contributed 243 rushing yards on 40 attempts (and five TDs), averaging 18.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Commanders, 23rd in the NFL in scoring, have dropped back to pass 64.1% of the time and rushed 35.9% of the time.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (266 passing yards allowed per game), Washington has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 236.2 passing yards per game.

MVP OPOY DPOY Brian Robinson Jr. +12500 (13th in NFL) Sam Howell +15000 (26th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (42nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +20000 (48th in NFL)

