NFL Playoff Odds: Each Team’s Odds to Win Division, Make 2024 Playoffs
Among all the contenders in the NFL this year, the current favorites to get into the playoffs in 2024 are the 49ers, with moneyline odds of -10000 to make it into the postseason.
Going into the 2023 NFL season, plently of fans are researching what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.
Odds to Make Playoffs
|Odds to Make Playoffs
|49ers
|-10000
|Eagles
|-10000
|Ravens
|-10000
|Dolphins
|-10000
|Chiefs
|-10000
|Cowboys
|-10000
|Lions
|-5000
|Jaguars
|-2000
|Browns
|-450
|Vikings
|-120
|Texans
|-105
|Bills
|+100
|Packers
|+105
|Colts
|+110
|Buccaneers
|+115
|Falcons
|+140
|Broncos
|+140
|Saints
|+145
|Rams
|+185
|Steelers
|+200
|Seahawks
|+275
|Bengals
|+325
|Bears
|+1400
|Jets
|+1800
|Titans
|+1800
|Chargers
|+2000
|Raiders
|+2000
|Commanders
|+2500
|Panthers
|+2500
|Patriots
|+2500
|Giants
|+2500
|Cardinals
|+2500
Division Winning Odds
- AFC East: Bills (+300) Dolphins (-400) Patriots (+20000) Jets (+25000)
- AFC North: Ravens (-1000) Bengals (+15000) Browns (+800) Steelers (+2500)
- AFC South: Texans (+750) Colts (+750) Jaguars (-550) Titans (+12500)
- AFC West: Broncos (+900) Chiefs (-1600) Chargers (+12500) Raiders (+12500)
- NFC East: Cowboys (+225) Giants (+30000) Eagles (-275) Commanders (+15000)
- NFC North: Bears (+15000) Bears (+400) Lions (-1000) Lions (+150) Packers (+3300) Packers (+300) Vikings (+600) Vikings (+300)
- NFC South: Falcons (+175) Panthers (+20000) Saints (+200) Buccaneers (+165)
- NFC West: Cardinals (+50000) Rams (+5000) 49ers (-10000) Seahawks (+15000)
