Montez Sweat and the Chicago Bears will match up with the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. If you're looking for Sweat's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Montez Sweat Injury Status

Sweat is currently not on the injured list.

Montez Sweat 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (12.0 for loss), 10.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Bears Players

Montez Sweat 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 1.5 2.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 1.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Bears 1.5 1.0 6 0 1 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 10 Panthers 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Lions 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 1.5 1.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Lions 1.0 0.0 5 0 1

