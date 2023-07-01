Max Pacioretty 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Might the Washington Capitals' Max Pacioretty claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.
Max Pacioretty's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)
Max Pacioretty Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|5
|Time on Ice
|9:44
|68:13
|Goals
|0.4
|3
|Assists
|0.0
|0
|Points
|0.4
|3
|Hits
|0.6
|4
|Takeaways
|0.1
|1
|Giveaways
|0.3
|2
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|2
Max Pacioretty's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
