Kamren Curl and the Washington Commanders will meet the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Curl's stats.

Kamren Curl Injury Status

Curl is currently listed as active.

Kamren Curl 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 97 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Kamren Curl 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 10 0 1 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 11 0 2 Week 7 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 11 Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

