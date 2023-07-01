In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Jahan Dotson and the Washington Commanders will square off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Dotson's stats in the piece below.

Dotson has recorded 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Jahan Dotson Injury Status

Dotson is currently not listed as injured.

Jahan Dotson 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 74 TAR, 44 REC, 458 YDS, 4 TD

Jahan Dotson Fantasy Insights

With 69.8 fantasy points in 2023 (5.4 per game), Dotson is the 50th-ranked player at the WR position and 136th among all players.

In his last three games, Dotson has totaled 98 yards and one score on 10 catches (15 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 15.8 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during that period.

Dotson has compiled 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches (25 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 28.7 (5.7 per game) during that period.

The peak of Dotson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, as he tallied 16.8 fantasy points by grabbing eight passes (on 10 targets) for 108 yards and one score.

Other Commanders Players

Jahan Dotson Next Game Props (vs. the Rams)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 33.5 -111

Jahan Dotson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 4 3 23 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 5 52 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 2 23 0

