In Week 15 of the 2023 season, David Mayo and the Washington Commanders will match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Mayo's stats in the column below.

David Mayo Injury Status

Mayo is currently listed as active.

David Mayo 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

David Mayo 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 11 Giants 2.0 3.0 6 0 0

