In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Washington Capitals' Darcy Kuemper is currently +15000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Darcy Kuemper's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +15000 (34th in NHL)

Think Darcy Kuemper will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Darcy Kuemper 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 16 Goaltending Record -- 8-6-2 Shots Against 15.48 449 Goals Against 2.90 45 Saves 13.93 404 Save % -- 0.900

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Darcy Kuemper's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.