Curtis Samuel and the Washington Commanders will match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Samuel's stats in the article below.

Samuel has racked up 170 yards over his last three games (56.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 14 balls on 19 targets.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status

Samuel is currently not listed as injured.

Curtis Samuel 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 68 TAR, 51 REC, 508 YDS, 2 TD 4 CAR, 20 YDS (5.0 YPC), 1 TD

Curtis Samuel Fantasy Insights

With 70.8 fantasy points in 2023 (5.9 per game), Samuel is the 49th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 134th overall.

During his last three games Samuel has been targeted 19 times, with 14 receptions for 170 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 17.0 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that stretch.

Samuel has been targeted 29 times, with 20 receptions for 198 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 19.8 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Samuel's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 5, as he tallied 12.5 fantasy points by reeling in six passes (on seven targets) for 65 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Curtis Samuel disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Giants in Week 11, when he managed only 0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Other Commanders Players

Curtis Samuel Next Game Props (vs. the Rams)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 40.5 -111

Curtis Samuel 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 4 65 0

