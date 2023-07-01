Cody Barton and the Washington Commanders will square off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. If you're seeking Barton's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Cody Barton Injury Status

Barton is currently not on the injury report.

Cody Barton 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 78 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Commanders Players

Cody Barton 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 15 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 11 0 0

