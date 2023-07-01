With +25000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Chase Young a long shot for the award (42nd-best odds in NFL).

Chase Young 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 42nd Bet $100 to win $25,000

Chase Young Insights

As part of the 49ers' defensive unit, Young has collected 18 tackles, seven TFL, and 6.5 sacks in 11 games.

The 49ers sport the 16th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (222.1 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 262.7 passing yards per game.

San Francisco has been a handful for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (third-best with 139.6 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (best with 78.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +4000 (10th in NFL) +300 (2nd in NFL) Brock Purdy +175 (2nd in NFL) +27500 (104th in NFL) Nick Bosa +4000 (5th in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +10000 (7th in NFL) George Kittle +10000 (7th in NFL) Fred Warner +8000 (8th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +15000 (15th in NFL) Randy Gregory +15000 (15th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (27th in NFL) Javon Hargrave +25000 (42nd in NFL) Chase Young +25000 (42nd in NFL) Deebo Samuel +25000 (72nd in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (72nd in NFL)

