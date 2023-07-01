With +12500 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Brian Robinson Jr. is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (13th-best odds in league).

Want to bet on Brian Robinson Jr.? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brian Robinson Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 13th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brian Robinson Jr. Insights

Robinson leads the team with 664 yards on 160 rushes (51.1 ypg). He's scored five rushing TDs.

Plus, he has amassed 29 catches for 326 yards (25.1 ypg) and three TDs.

The Commanders have called a pass on 64.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year and stayed on the ground 35.9% of the time. They are 23rd in the league in points scored.

On offense, Washington ranks 23rd in the NFL with 99.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 18th in rushing yards allowed per contest (113.8).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Brian Robinson Jr. +12500 (13th in NFL) Sam Howell +15000 (26th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (42nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +20000 (48th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.