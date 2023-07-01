Alexander Ovechkin is +12500 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and information on this Washington Capitals player, see below.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alexander Ovechkin's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Think Alexander Ovechkin will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Alexander Ovechkin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 19:41 571:00 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.4 13 Points 0.6 18 Hits 1.8 53 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 0.6 17 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Alexander Ovechkin's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.