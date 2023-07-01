While there are several contenders this year, currently the 49ers are +250 to win the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the shortest odds in the league.

Are you ready for the 2023 NFL campaign? Whether you're a diehard fan of one team or a bettor who likes finding the best picks across the league, there are plenty of futures bets you can make on the season ahead.

Super Bowl Championship Odds

Click the team names below for more in-depth Super Bowl odds analysis!

Odds to Win
49ers +250
Ravens +600
Chiefs +650
Eagles +700
Cowboys +750
Dolphins +750
Bills +1800
Lions +2000
Jaguars +2200
Browns +4000
Texans +8000
Broncos +10000
Rams +10000
Bengals +12500
Buccaneers +12500
Packers +12500
Colts +12500
Seahawks +12500
Vikings +12500
Falcons +12500
Saints +12500
Steelers +12500
Jets +100000
Giants +100000
Bears +100000
Raiders +100000
Titans +100000
Chargers +100000
Commanders +150000
Panthers +150000
Patriots +150000
Cardinals +150000

