TurboTenant and Lula Launch Rental Property Maintenance Partnership

Highly anticipated collaboration revolutionizes the landlord experience with seamless property management maintenance support

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading property management platform TurboTenant announced its partnership with Lula, an award-winning rental property maintenance service, in select markets.

"The top challenge landlords report is managing rental maintenance requests," said TurboTenant Vice President of Marketing Harrison Stevens. "Partnering with Lula allows us to work with high-quality professionals nationwide to provide a simple solution for our 600k+ landlords. By integrating Lula directly into TurboTenant, our landlords and tenants can find help, repair issues quickly, and pay for maintenance all in one place."

Lula continues to earn accolades for its innovative approach to property maintenance, underscoring its commitment to excellence. To work with Lula, maintenance professionals must undergo competency tests, share detailed work experience histories, and adhere to specified pricing parameters — resulting in a monthly acceptance rate of just 12-15%.

Additional benefits TurboTenant landlords will experience thanks to this new partnership include:

Effortless Maintenance: Lula troubleshoots requests with tenants.

Simplified Scheduling: Lula coordinates scheduling between tenants and Pros.

Quality Assurance: Thorough reviews of completed work promote the highest quality standards.

Transparent Pricing: Lula provides clear pricing for maintenance work, ensuring landlords know what to expect.

"Partnering with TurboTenant allows us to offer our award-winning maintenance solution to landlords of all sizes," said Lula founder and CEO Bo Lais. "Rental property owners who subscribe to Maintenance Plus will have peace of mind knowing that our in-house maintenance coordination team will answer tenant phone calls 24/7, 365 days a year. We work directly with the tenants to troubleshoot issues and dispatch a high-quality, vetted Pro."

Through this partnership, TurboTenant aims to redefine the landlord experience by offering a comprehensive, reliable solution for stress-free rental property maintenance. To learn more about TurboTenant's commitment to empowering landlords and property managers nationwide, visit the TurboTenant website .

About TurboTenant

More than 600,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's all-in-one online property management solutions, including rental applications, tenant screening, rent payments, and lease agreements. Please contact press@turbotenant.com or visit turbotenant.com for more information.

About Lula

Lula is an award-winning platform specializing in rental property maintenance. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and reliability, Lula connects landlords with a network of vetted professionals to handle maintenance requests seamlessly. Please email sales@lula.life for more information.

