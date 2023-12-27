Hebei: Industrial Design Empowers "Made in Hebei"

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hebei International Industrial Design Week 2023 (hereinafter referred to as HIDW 2023), themed "Eco-friendly Design, Smart Innovation for the Future", was recently held successfully. This event included the Industrial Design Innovation Achievements Exhibition, Xiong'an Design Forum, "Design Vitalizes Child-friendly City" Theme Activity and 10 other activities. It featured over 3,600 pieces of cutting-edge and representative design products from 37 countries and regions, and it announced 43 awards in 8 categories of the Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA). Also, during the event, Xiong'an New Area released to the entire world 26 design requirements for construction.

HIDW 2023 in Xiong'an drew artists, designers, and scientists from 37 countries and regions, including Italy, Sweden, the UK, Germany, South Korea, France, Denmark, and Finland, gathering top resources in the world for innovation of industrial design. It presented over 3,600 design masterpieces from 360 renowned industrial design institutions. Compared to the previous year, there was an increase of over 1,000 exhibits, and the exhibition area expanded by 2,000 square meters to reach 8,000 square meters. The week featured various linked activities, bringing together 114 experts, scholars, and industry leaders. With their gathering, thoughts collided, and creative ideas sprouted, guiding industry progress, industrial upgrading, and regional development.

The Hebei Industrial Design Achievement Exhibition Area and the "Wonderful" Xiong'an Exhibition Area representing "Hebei brand" were integral parts of the event. The former focused on presenting specialty industrial clusters, specialized and new enterprises, and industry-leading companies like manufacturing champions and national technological innovation demonstration enterprises. The latter showcased 117 works from 40 companies, demonstrating significant interim achievements in building the Xiong'an New Area. Moreover, HIDW 2023 featured a five-year retrospective exhibition of Hebei's industrial design, showcasing representative technology innovation enterprises in the province such as CITIC Dicastal, Great Wall Motors, as well as award-winning works from specialty industrial clusters like Tangshan ceramics, Baigou bags and luggage, Qinghe cashmere, and Hejian glass, demonstrating the new changes empowered by industrial design. The combination of the Design Week and GIDA has deeply connected Hebei's industries with global design, enhancing the influence of "Hebei Design" and demonstrating the powerful role of industrial design in empowering manufacturing in Hebei.

SOURCE Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department