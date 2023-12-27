Aritzia to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will release its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after market close on January 10, 2024. A conference call to discuss the earnings results will follow.

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind.

