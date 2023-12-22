Southwest Gas Appoints Accomplished Utility and Energy Industry Executive Bill Fehrman as President and CEO of Centuri

Industry Veteran with Decades of Experience Most recently Served as President and Chief Executive

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed William J. ("Bill") Fehrman as President and Chief Executive Officer of Centuri Group, Inc. ("Centuri"), effective January 12, 2024. Mr. Fehrman succeeds Paul Daily, who previously announced his intention to retire.

Mr. Fehrman brings decades of utility operation leadership experience, including most recently having served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. During his tenure he drove significant financial growth and implemented key initiatives to enhance customer service and position the business for long-term success. Mr. Fehrman also led MidAmerican Energy Company and Nebraska Public Power District as President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Bill is a proven leader with decades of experience in the utility and energy industry along with an expansive network of relationships and we're pleased to welcome him at such an important time in Centuri's history," said Karen Haller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Gas. "He has a long track record of delivering strong financial performance and driving operational excellence at world-class companies. His operational and financial expertise will be extremely valuable as we advance our efforts to separate Centuri into a stronger, standalone company and maximize value for Southwest Gas stockholders."

"It is an honor to be appointed to lead Centuri as it enters its next chapter as a public company," said Bill Fehrman. "Working at Berkshire Hathaway Energy and MEC put me on the front lines of building utility infrastructure. Joining Centuri represents an opportunity to continue to develop utility and industrial assets across the company's customer base, and I look forward to working with the Centuri team to drive further growth and success."

"I am proud of the broad offering, customer focus and commitment to excellence that our team has become known for at Centuri," said Paul Daily, retiring President and Chief Executive Officer of Centuri. "I am confident that Bill is the right individual to lead Centuri into the future and I look forward to watching the team's continued success for years to come."

Southwest Gas previously noted its intent to pursue an initial public offering ("IPO") of newly issued shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. ("Centuri Holdings") in the spring/summer 2024.

About Bill Fehrman

Mr. Fehrman served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, which controls several locally managed businesses that delivered low cost, safe and reliable service each day to more than 12 million customers and end-users throughout the United States, Great Britain and Alberta, Canada, from 2018 to 2023. In this role, he drove significant financial growth of the company and led the $9.4 billion acquisition of natural gas pipelines from Dominion Energy in 2020. From 2007 to 2018, Mr. Fehrman served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MidAmerican Energy Company (MEC), which was acquired by BHE in 1999. During his tenure at MEC, he created a new non-regulated renewable energy business unit from the ground up with a focus on developing solar and wind assets designed to serve regulated utility customers. Mr. Fehrman also led MEC's $10.9 billion acquisition of NV Energy, Inc. in 2013. Mr. Fehrman served in a variety of other roles prior to this, including Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacificCorp Energy and President and Chief Executive Officer of Nebraska Public Power District. Mr. Fehrman serves on the Celonis Advisory Board, Dragos Board of Directors and the Tetrad Corporation Board. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska and an MBA from Regis University.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

About Centuri

Centuri Group, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada. Centuri is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas.

