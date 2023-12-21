Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital acquire Hamburg-based ship manager Zeaborn

SINGAPORE and HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilhelmsen Ship Management ("Wilhelmsen"), a provider of third-party ship management services headquartered in Singapore, and Hamburg-based asset manager MPC Capital have agreed to acquire 100 % of the company Zeaborn Ship Management ("Zeaborn"). The acquisition is the consistent next milestone in the partnership between Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital and their ship management joint venture Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management ("Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel") and tanker specialist Barber Ship Management ("Barber").

From left to right: Dr. Michael Silies (MD WASM), Michael Brandhoff (MD Zeaborn), Carl Schou (CEO & President Wilhelmsen Ship Management), Constantin Baack (Board member MPC Capital), Dr. Philipp Lauenstein (CFO MPC Capital) (PRNewswire)

Zeaborn manages a fleet of around 100 vessels, comprising of container ships and bulkers as well as tankers and multi-purpose vessels, which are managed from offices in Hamburg, Limassol, Singapore and Manila.

With the full integration of Zeaborn into the joint technical management activities of Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital, the partners create a leading competence center for third-party ship management in Hamburg. After the integration of Zeaborn, the combined activities will continue to operate under the brand names of Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel and Barber, respectively.

The joint activities will be co-headed by Managing Directors Dr. Michael Silies and Michael Brandhoff. Michael Silies has been with MPC Capital since 2003 and has headed Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel since 2020. Michael Brandhoff has been Managing Director of Zeaborn since 2021.

The expanded joint ship management activities of Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital will continue to be managed from Hamburg with a total fleet of more than 150 vessels in technical management. Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital, both established groups with strong family ties, are thus actively driving market consolidation and advancing Hamburg's position as a major ship management hub.

Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management, says: "We are excited to expand our cooperation with MPC Capital, based on an already successful partnership. The acquisition of Zeaborn is our strategic move to expand and strengthen our market presence in the ship management arena. The transaction will increase our vessels in management to a size that we are confident that we can continue to deliver the best ship management services to our existing and future customers. We are committed to ensuring a successful integration that prioritizes our customer's interest. "

Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital, says: "As a Hamburg-based company with an outstanding track record in shipping activities we feel many overlaps in tradition and values with the Wilhelmsen group as our partner. As such, we are excited to grow our ship management platform. With the integration of Zeaborn's complementary client base and services we further strengthen our market position in the ship management business. Combining our expertise with that of Zeaborn will allow us to deliver an outstanding service offering."

The closing of the transaction is expected for Q1 2024 and is subject to approval by the competent antitrust authorities.

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (PRNewswire)

