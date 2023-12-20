BAE Systems awarded $92 million contract to continue U.S. Navy Air Traffic Control & Landing Systems support

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems has received a follow-on contract to continue supporting Air Traffic Control & Landing Systems Operations Onboard Navy Ship and Shore Based Sites (AOOSS). The five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, valued at $92 million, was awarded by the U.S. Navy Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

BAE Systems has received a follow-on contract to continue supporting Air Traffic Control & Landing Systems Operations Onboard Navy Ship and Shore Based Sites. (Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha Chevalier Losada) (PRNewswire)

"Since 1993, we have been providing technical and engineering services for AOOSS worldwide."

"Since 1993, we have been providing technical and engineering services for AOOSS worldwide," said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager, BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. "For those 30 years, we have worked closely with our customers to bolster their readiness—a legacy we're very proud of. We're equally proud to continue to support this mission moving forward."

Under the new contract, BAE Systems will continue to provide fleet services, technical support, and operational software development and maintenance to support various air traffic control and landing systems for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and international customers.

BAE Systems will complete the work in Great Mills, St. Inigoes, and Patuxent River, Maryland; Chesapeake, Virginia; and San Diego, California.

NAVAIR Public Release 2023-0042. Distribution Statement A – "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited."

For more information, please contact:

Molly Rhine, BAE Systems

Mobile: 410-271-4206

molly.rhine@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

BAE Systems Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.