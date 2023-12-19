P&F INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SHOREVIEW INDUSTRIES

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. ("P&F" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIN) today announced that its shareholders approved a proposal to adopt the merger agreement entered into between the Company and Shoreview Industries at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 19, 2023. As previously announced, under the terms of the transaction, P&F shareholders will receive $13.00 per share in cash.

"We thank our shareholders for their strong support of this transaction," said Richard Horowitz, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We look forward to completing the transaction with Shoreview to deliver immediate and premium value to our investors and better serve our global customers."

The affirmative vote of the majority of the shares of common stock of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote thereon and the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Special Meeting by stockholders other than Richard A. Horowitz, as applicable, voted to adopt the Merger Agreement. P&F will provide final vote results for the Special Meeting, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

P&F now expects to complete the transaction later this week, subject to customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee. East Wind Securities initiated the transaction and is serving as exclusive financial advisor to P&F and Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to P&F.

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to ShoreView.

ABOUT P&F INDUSTRIES, INC.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and DIY markets. P&F's products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

ABOUT SHOREVIEW

Founded in 2002, ShoreView is a Minneapolis-based private equity firm that has raised over $1.3 billion of committed capital across four funds. ShoreView partners with family and entrepreneur-owned companies across many sectors, including engineered products, distribution, industrial services, business services, healthcare, and niche consumer products. Shoreview structures various acquisition, recapitalization, and build-up transactions, typically in businesses with revenues ranging between $20 million and $300 million.

