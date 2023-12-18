Media Alert: CES 2024: Deloitte Helps Clients Advance the Future

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

During CES® 2024, Deloitte will focus on how it can help engineer meaningful advantages for clients and society by leveraging its blend of world-class business acumen and command of leading-edge technologies. Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing Generative AI strategies to implementing solutions at scale across the enterprise.

At CES, Deloitte will address critical questions that can help clients build their future, such as: What kind of future do they envision? One that's more connected? More sustainable? More equitable? More promising?

WHO:

Deloitte leaders will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event to provide insights on the innovative strategies leading organizations are using to move forward with purpose and preparedness with the help of technology. Deloitte sessions will dive into the latest tech trends and are intended to help attendees discover how technology could impact how they live, work and play. To set up a meeting, visit the Deloitte CES 2024 page here.

WHEN:

Monday, Jan. 8 to Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

WHERE:

CES® will convene a global tech industry audience both virtually and in person in Las Vegas in January 2024. Official show locations can be found here.

KEY TOUCHPOINTS:

Interested in learning more about Deloitte at CES 2024? A full schedule of Deloitte's CES 2024 presence can be found here.

LinkedIn live daily briefings

Join us every day on LinkedIn as we provide live updates from the conference floor of CES 2024. Our hosts, Shawn DuBravac, a renowned global futurist and bestselling author, as well as former chief economist of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA); and Duncan Stewart, director of TMT Research at Deloitte Canada, will share the latest emerging trends and revelations from the conference. Details and topics of each LinkedIn Live briefing will be updated here closer to the event.

Deloitte panels and speaking sessions

