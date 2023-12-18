Frontline Road Safety, A Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of The Aero-Mark Company

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Road Safety, LLC ("Frontline"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), today announced the acquisition of The Aero-Mark Company, LLC ("Aero-Mark"). Frontline's operating companies provide pavement marking and ancillary services to a variety of end markets and customers.

The Aero-Mark transaction marks Frontline's twelfth acquisition since the platform was established in July 2020. Headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio, with an additional location in Cincinnati, Aero-Mark is a leading pavement marking contractor that provides state DOTs and general contractor customers with the highest levels of service and work quality. "This partnership with Frontline will allow us to expand our reach and capabilities, benefiting our customers and employees alike," said Mike Krenn and Curt Huffman, Co-Owners of Aero-Mark.

"We are excited to partner with the Aero-Mark team and to continue building our presence in the Midwest," said Mitch Williams, CEO of Frontline Road Safety. "The Aero-Mark team is known across the industry for its commitment to quality, service and safety. Aero-Mark will be a terrific addition to the Frontline platform."

Over the last several years, Sterling has executed on its investment thesis to build a leader in the road safety and infrastructure maintenance industry. Through organic growth and further acquisitions, Sterling intends to continue building Frontline into the leading platform for road safety solutions with best-in-class local execution capabilities. Sterling has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to support the growth of their businesses.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 67 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $22.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $6.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

