Virginia health insurance companies must help cover hearing aids for children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health insurance companies in Virginia are now required to provide mandated hearing aid coverage for children 18 or younger.

The new law includes coverage of up to $1500 per hearing-impaired ear.

Eric Raff with the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing says, while this does not cover the total cost of a hearing air, it helps relieve some of the financial burden for families.

“With today’s technology, and hearing aids being digital, the costs are averaging between $4,000 to $5,000. They’re very expensive to purchase. Of course, most people need two hearing aids, when their deaf or hard of hearing,” Raff said.

The department has additional resources for financial assistance on its website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.