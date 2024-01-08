UVA School of Medicine makes lung transplant discovery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new lung transplant discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine could help prevent major cause of deaths.

UVA says the potential way to improve the success of lung transplants is by preventing damage caused when blood flow is restored to the organ.

The school identified cellular changes that take place that result in organ rejection death after transplant.

“These mechanisms could also be potentially targeted for therapeutic benefit, not just to lung transplantation patients but also to other types of lung patients who have other types of lunch injury,” Swapnil Sonkusare with UVA School of Medicine said.

UVA says lung transplant rates are increasing, so they want to continue to do research to improve the outcomes.

