UVA Alderman Library reopens after four years of renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After years of renovations, University of Virginia’s Alderman Library reopened its doors Monday, January 8.

The library is open and ready for anyone who wants to read, study, and more.

“A safer place, a completely up-to-date space with new HVAC, plumbing, infrastructure Wayfinding. We think it’s just a better environment for the books and the people,” UVA Library Creative Director Jeff Hill said.

After being closed for four years, Alderman Library welcomed hundreds of visitors coming in and out Monday.

“There’s been a lot of changes. There are a few rooms that are pretty much just as we left them, maybe a little revamp, so everyone’s favorites have gone untouched,” Executive Director of Communications for UVA Libraries Elyse Girard said, “We actually had students waiting as early as 7:30 to get in the building. They’re very excited. It was really awesome to finally let them in.”

The space is for more than students, everyone is welcome.

“You can get a Community of Borrows card. In fact, this new entrance from the north is hopefully a beacon to the community so people come here again. Anybody that’s a Virginia resident over the age of 16 can get a card and check out books,” Girard said.

Alderman Library is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the hours will expand later this semester.

