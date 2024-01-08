Staunton wants to hear from citizens

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Staunton, the city wants to hear your feedback as an effort to better the community.

3,000 randomly selected households were sent a survey covering a wide range of topics from city services to safety and quality of life in the area.

Look out for a postcard in the mail with a direct link to follow, or you can wait a few more days for a paper copy of the survey.

It is important to only fill out one method.

“We’ll be able to take what we find from it and help the city leaders, the city manager, and council members make decisions that are really in the citizens’ best interests. Where to spend money? What things are priorities for citizens? What are the big concerns?” City of Staunton Engagement and Communications manager Josh Knight said.

If you were not included in those selected, don’t worry.

In early February the survey will be open to everyone to give input.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.